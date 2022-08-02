Additions

The RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA has added three new staffers to its communications and creative teams. The new hires include former BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP VP/Communications ERIN BURR as VP/Media Relations; former 300 ENTERTAINMENT Marketing Intern JONATHAN MANCERA as Digital Strategist; and audio production specialist ASHLEY DONALD as Studio and Stage Manager.

“ERIN BURR has built a career helping artists break through and tell their stories on the biggest media stages in the world,” said RIAA Chairman/CEO MITCH GLAZIER. “And now at RIAA she can expand on that incredible track record advocating for smart policies that support all music creators and strengthen the foundation for the entire recorded music industry for years to come. We are thrilled ERIN is joining the RIAA team.”

“Not many DC trade associations employ sound engineers and videographers, but RIAA has always put music and the arts first in everything we do,” said COO MICHELE BALLANTYNE. “JONATHAN and ASHLEY supercharge a creative team led by our longtime VP of Creative and Brand Strategy ROSE CONNELLY with unique new tools to tell music’s story, spread its joy in the DC community, and shine an even brighter spotlight on the work of our iconic record label members.”

BURR said, "As I celebrate my first year as a DC resident, it's exciting and serendipitous to begin this new professional adventure. I am grateful to MITCH, MICHELE and the incredible RIAA community for the warm welcome and look forward to amplifying and advocating for fellow creators in the recorded music industry."

MANCERA said, “Music has always been a huge part of my personal life and I am thrilled it’s now at the center of my professional life as well.”

DONALD said, “I am so thankful to be a part of RIAA, a community that consistently pushes the music industry in the right direction. I look forward to cultivating a studio and performance space that allows artists to feel safe, creative, and inspired."

