Coming August 16th

A new four-part podcast from LEMONADA MEDIA examines the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and the challenges of AMERICA's mental health system. "CALL FOR HELP," hosted by LEMONADA co-founder STEPHANIE WITTELS WACHS and featuring ROBIN WILLIAMS' son ZAK WILLIAMS as a special correspondent, will debut AUGUST 16th, with guests including GLENN CLOSE and Rep. SETH MOULTON (D-MA).

"Through my healing journey, I discovered that learning about the systems and interventions relating to mental health support became part of a deeper mission around finding ways to better be of service to causes relating to mental health," said ZAK WILLIAMS. "Picking up everything I could about the why and the what of 988 along with STEPHANIE and the team has helped me better advocate for ways people can find the hope and the care they need."

WITTELS WACHS added, "As we're making this series, the stories we're hearing from mental health advocates, experts and people with lived experience are both harrowing and hopeful. 988 isn't going to solve all of our problems overnight, but it's certainly a giant step in the right direction. I'm honored to be able to dig into such an important topic with such a stellar team, including our series' service correspondent ZAK WILLIAMS, who has such incredible passion for helping us all do better at addressing mental health."

« see more Net News