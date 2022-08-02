Falter

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Regional VP/Eastern Region DEREK FALTER has joined CUMULUS MEDIA as VP/Market Mgr. for GRAND RAPIDS and MUSKEGON, MI. FALTER, a former Regional GM at HUBBARD RADIO's northern MINNESOTA stations and Market Pres./DOS at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/DULUTH, MN, will oversee Classic Hits WLCS, Country WLAW (NASH ICON 97.5), AC WWSN (SUNNY 92.5), and Hip Hop WVIB (V100)/MUSKEGON and Top 40 WHTS (105.3 HOT FM), Country WTNR (THUNDER 107.3), Sports WJRW-A-W291DJ (THE TICKET), and Classic Rock WLAV/GRAND RAPIDS.

CUMULUS Pres./Operations BOB WALKER said, “We are excited to welcome DEREK to CUMULUS GRAND RAPIDS and CUMULUS MUSKEGON. DEREK is a proven leader who has a passion for the impact that local audio brands have in a community and an appreciation for the growth potential of complementing that impact with digital solutions for audiences and local businesses. He and his family are also proud Midwesterners and excited to get back to this region.”

FALTER added, “I’m beyond excited about the opportunity the leadership team at CUMULUS MEDIA is giving me to work alongside the dynamic crews in GRAND RAPIDS and MUSKEGON! Thanks to MARY BERNER and BOB WALKER for bringing me back to a part of the country that is so meaningful to my family.”

