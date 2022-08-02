Beyonce (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Responding to critics of her use of what is considered an ableist and derogatory term, BEYONCE is changing a lyric on her song "Heated" which is featured on her recently released album, RENAISSANCE.

The song, co-written by and featuring DRAKE, includes the line "Spazzin' on that ass, spazz on that ass." Use of the term "spazz" is considered demeaning to people suffering from SPASTIC CEREBRAL PALSY. Representatives of BEYONCE have said she intended no offense and is re-working the song's lyric.

In mid-JUNE, singer LIZZO came under fire for using the same word in her song, "Grrrls" and has since changed the song’s lyrics.

CNN has more.

