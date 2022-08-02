Listen Up, Logan!

Syndicated morning hosts JOEY & LAUREN, based at ILIAD Hot AC KZMG (MY 102.7)/BOISE, ID, have spread their reach, with the addition of mornings at CACHE VALLEY MEDIA Top 40 KVFX (UTAH'S VFX 94.5)/LOGAN, UT.

Mornings were hosted by AJ (KNIGHT) & MCCALL (TAYLOR). AJ left the station in MAY, heading to a new position in MAINE. On JUNE 6, JOEY & LAUREN launched, with MCCALL staying on board, adding local weather, news and pop culture updates. MCCALL will also host her own show from 6-10pm.

PD KYLE JORGENSON tells ALL ACCESS, "We are excited to grow the JOEY & LAUREN show to CACHE VALLEY/LOGAN, UTAH area. Adding MCCALL, who is very tapped into our community, adds the local touch so we can keep mornings entertaining and local at the same time."

