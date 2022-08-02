Their Own Brew

DURHAM RADIO Active Rock CKGE (94.9 THE ROCK)/TORONTO has unveiled their own rock radio-branded beer called "94.9 The Rock Hard Lager." The beer was brewed in collaboration with BROCK STREET BREWING COMPANY in TORONTO.

The ultimate in radio station swag, CKGE PD DOUG ELLIOT said, "We had one goal in mind: To create a full flavoured higher ABV (6%) Lager, brewed in the traditional Bavarian Style. Now you can listen to The Rock with your very own Rock Hard Lager. Cheers!"





