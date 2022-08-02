Limited Channel & New Tour Dates

THE CHICKS have launched a limited-run channel celebrating their music on SIRIUSXM’s Channel 104 and on the SXM app. The 13-time GRAMMY AWARD winning group curated the channel themselves, and will explore THE CHICKS’ entire catalog, including some of their biggest hits like “Wide Open Spaces” and “Cowboy Take Me Away,” as well as deep cuts and live performances. The channel will also highlight their latest album, GASLIGHTER.

The exclusive channel will feature special commentary and stories from the band, intermixed with hand-picked music they love by artists, including BRANDI CARLILE, DOLLY PARTON, LINDA RONSTADT, TAYLOR SWIFT, PATTY GRIFFIN, JAMES TAYLOR, DAVID GRAY, THE BEATLES and more. It will be available through the channel through AUGUST 9th, and on the app through AUGUST 31st.

THE CHICKS said in a joint statement, “Music has always been a medium that brings people together, a way to connect and find commonality. As we continue to connect with our fans across the country on tour, we are so happy to also bring our music across the airwaves on our own SIRIUSXM channel.”

THE CHICKS also announced five new dates for their THE CHICKS TOUR. The band is set to perform on OCTOBER 4th at the WALMART ARKANSAS MUSIC PAVILION in ROGERS, AR, with additional stops confirmed in OKLAHOMA CITY on OCTOBER 5th at THE ZOO AMPHITHEATRE, OCTOBER 8th at CYNTHIA WOODS MITCHELL PAVILION in WOODLANDS, TX, followed by back-to-back performances at THE PAVILION at TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY in IRVING, TX on OCTOBER 10th and OCTOBER 11th. Click here for ticket info.

