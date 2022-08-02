Latino Report

EDISON RESEARCH will hold a webinar on AUGUST 16th to go over the findings of its Latino Podcast Listener Report 2022, including why Latino listeners choose video podcasts, the effect of podcast ads, local news preferences, and the music artist Latino podcast listeners would most like to hear host her own podcast -- SHAKIRA.

Sr. Dir./Research GABRIEL SOTO and LIBSYN Community Mgr. and SHE PODCASTS Co-Founder ELSIE ESCOBAR will present the findings, with English and Spanish versions of the presentation available for download.

