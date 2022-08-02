-
Edison Research Sets Latino Podcast Listener Report 2022 Webinar
August 2, 2022 at 10:13 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
EDISON RESEARCH will hold a webinar on AUGUST 16th to go over the findings of its Latino Podcast Listener Report 2022, including why Latino listeners choose video podcasts, the effect of podcast ads, local news preferences, and the music artist Latino podcast listeners would most like to hear host her own podcast -- SHAKIRA.
Sr. Dir./Research GABRIEL SOTO and LIBSYN Community Mgr. and SHE PODCASTS Co-Founder ELSIE ESCOBAR will present the findings, with English and Spanish versions of the presentation available for download.