SCOTT GAINES has departed SUMMITMEDIA, where he had been OM for its KNOXVILLE cluster, and PD of Country WCYQ (100.3 THE WOLF) for the last 10 months. In addition to WCYQ, the KNOXVILLE cluster includes Classic Hits WNOX (AWESOME 93.1), Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT 104.5) and Top 40 WWST (STAR 102.1).

GAINES, a veteran radio programmer, joined SUMMITMEDIA last NOVEMBER from ALPHA MEDIA, where he was OM for its AMARILLO, TX stations since 2020 (NET NEWS 11/8/21). He was also the PD, Dir./Content and afternoon air personality for Country KGNC.

He shared on FACEBOOK, “To say I was caught off guard was an understatement. I definitely wasn’t expecting this at all.”

Prior to ALPHA MEDIA, where he oversaw Rhythmic Top 40 KVWE (WE 102.9), News-Talk KGNC-A and Classic Hits KXGL (EAGLE 100.5), in addition to WGNC-F, GAINES was APD and afternoon host at CUMULUS Country WKHX/ATLANTA. Prior stops in his 35-plus-year career include afternoons at CUMULUS Country WGKX/MEMPHIS, afternoons at WSM-FM (95.5 NASH ICON)/NASHVILLE, APD/MD/afternoon host at then-Country WDTW/DETROIT, and OM for Country KUSJ/KILLEEN-TEMPLE, TX. He has also been an air personality for WESTWOOD ONE’s Mainstream Country, NASH Icon, and Country Gold formats (the latter when it was part of DIAL GLOBAL).

He can reached here.

