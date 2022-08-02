NJ Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

The NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME will add 12 members to its 14th class of inductees, covering a range from sports, the performing arts, business, public service and unsung heroes.

Joining the NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME will be E STREET BAND drummer and TV personality MAX WEINBERG, TV host CHELSEA HANDLER, NFL star and TV analyst RON JAWORSKI, women’s soccer star HEATHER O’REILLY, businessman RALPH IZZO, physician DR. ROY VAGELOS, GOYA FOOD founders the UNANUE family, the-late former Governor RICHARD HUGHES, the-late mental health advocate DOROTHEA DIX, the-late photographer MARGARET BOURKE-WHITE, the-late writer WALTER DEAN MYERS, along with recipients of the NJ Medal of Honor.

NJ HALL OF FAME Chairman JON F. HANSON said, “NEW JERSEY is never at a loss for heroes and role models for coming generations. We are honored to celebrate the lives and contributions of these notable NEW JERSEY luminaries throughout the state, at our terminals and Parkway service areas, and next year at our Entertainment and Learning Center at AMERICAN DREAM.”

