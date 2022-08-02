Now Streaming

PAT GARRETT-owned WWSM-A/LEBANON, PA suffered damage after its facility suffered a lightning strike, damaging the station’s 5,000-watt HARRIS transmitter. The cost of the repairs and difficulty finding parts has forced the Classic Country station to move online.

WWSM Station Manager GARY GRUVER told the LebTown newspaper that their best option was a full move to the internet, since due to the lightning strike, the transmitter was only able to broadcast at 1,000-watts, shrinking the station's coverage area. GRUVER said it was “just as easy to shut it down and go on the web, and have more fun that way. The world has become our audience.”

GRUVER told the newspaper that the same shows would remain on the station’s stream, but they would have to modify their advertising rates to match the online format, but added that “advertisers have stayed loyal.”

You can listen to WWSM here.

