POSITION MUSIC has signed songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer DRU “FALCONRY” DECARO to a global publishing deal. DECARO is known for his signature electric guitar style and his snowballing number of credits with the likes of DUA LIPA, KHALID, MACHINE GUN KELLY, POP SMOKE, MIGUEL (with whom he worked as collaborator and music director for 8 years), IANN DIOR, CHRISTIAN FRENCH, and ONE OK ROCK.

DECARO’s most recent track, EM BEIHOLD’s “Numb Little Bug”, is currently the #1 single at HOT AC & T0P-10 at Top 40 radio. The single was co-written and co-produced by DRU. “Numb Little Bug'' and has garnered well over 200M+ Total Streams, landed #1 on the Spotify Viral charts earlier this year and is already RIAA Certified Platinum.

DECARO said, “The people are what’s most important to me. Music is about people. All of my successes to date are the result of working with people I love. POSITION MUSIC has a couple people like that running around here already. That’s priority number one. The music part is easy.”

VP/A&R, POSITION MUSIC, MARK CHIPELLO, added, “DRU has incredible musical chops as an elite level guitar player, but also an innate ability to help artists articulate their most honest and powerful selves in song form. On top of this swiss army knife of skills, he has an insatiable work ethic and positive outlook on life that is absolutely magnetic."

DRU “FALCONRY” DECARO using his own “custom pen” as he signs his publishing deal with POSITION MUSIC at their offices in BURBANK, CA.

From Left to Right: TYLER BACON (Pres. & CEO at POSITION MUSIC), DRU DECARO, MARK CHIPELLO (VP, Head/A&R, POSITION MUSIC), DELMAR POWELL (VP/A&R, POSITION MUSIC).





