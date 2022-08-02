WSHE Reimaged

HUBBARD RADIO AC WSHE (SHE 100.3)/CHICAGO announced changes to their schedule and imaging, re-branding with a focus on music from the 90’s and 2000’s with the slogan "The NEW 100.3,” and branded as "SHE Loves The 90’s And 2000’s.”

The BROOKE & JEFFREY morning show will continue from 5:30a-9a (CT). LISA KOTSY is extending her show one hour, beginning from 9a-2p (CT). She will replace BROOKE & JEFFREY show producer JIM FOSTER’s one-hour show which was from 9a-10a (CT). WSHE has RICK HALL as the afternoon host from 2p-7p (CT), with GINGER JORDAN in evenings 7p-12a (CT) weekdays.

WSHE announced, “You’ll notice a more upbeat and fun presentation in everything we do on air, reflecting the vibe of all the great songs from the 90’s and early 2000’s! Please listen and enjoy!”

You can listen to WSHE here.

« see more Net News