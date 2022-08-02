Hayes (Photo: Robert Chavers)

Congratulations to MONUMENT RECORDS artist WALKER HAYES and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with “Y’all Life.” The song debuts with 69 MEDIABASE first-week adds, joining the six stations that came on board early for the record.

“We’ve been at this a long time, and I’ve never had this many stations add one of my songs on day one,” said HAYES. “Thanks to my team for busting it out there and thank you to all the stations spinning my songs. If your local station is on the song give ‘em a shout!”

The song, released to DSPs on JULY 15th, was written by HAYES, PETE GOOD, JOSH JENKINS and the writers of NELLY’s 2000 debut single, "Country Grammar,” JASON “JAY E” EPPERSON and NELLY himself. Look for HAYES to perform it on NBC’s TODAY show on FRIDAY (8/5), his first time playing it on national television.

