Charese Fruge, Sandi Brown

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to SANDI BROWN, Pres./Founder of JOY FM/BOOST RADIO in ST. LOUIS, where she also co-hosts the JOY FM morning show.

Discussing her move from the studio (where she still happily sits every weekday morning) to the corner office, BROWN said, “I signed a one-year contract and told them I wouldn’t serve as GM one day longer than my contract. That was 21 years ago. I am still serving as President of our radio stations and couldn’t love my job more. It was the perfect position that I never knew I wanted. Seeing the impact that our stations are having in people’s lives and in our communities is so rewarding. Serving alongside an incredible staff and Board of Directors is an honor. I’m thankful that they see something in me that I often don’t.”

