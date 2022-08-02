Brad Abrell: Rockin' The Crue

BRAD ABRELL, one-half of G NETWORKS' nationally syndicated "ASHLEY & BRAD" radio show, is featured in the introduction video that plays on the big screens just before MOTLEY CRUE takes the stage. The summer tour, which also features DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, has stops across the U.S. and CANADA through SEPTEMBER 9th. and Canada through September 9th. The intro video can be seen below from the CHARLOTTE, NC, show.

Commented ABRELL, “Who doesn’t dream about going out on the road for a massive stadium tour with one of the biggest names in rock? I’m thrilled that I’m part of the MOTLEY CRUE tour… even though I’m just appearing in video form. It’s still exciting to see the uploads of videos from the fans and to hear their response when the city is mentioned. Rock ‘n’ roll!!”

