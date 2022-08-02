Jack Ashton

Music industry veteran JACK ASHTON has become the manager for DETROIT-based tribute band "CRAZY BABIES OZZY REBOURNE."

ASHTON told ALL ACCESS, "This band is spot on and has the most realistic look, sound and high energy feel of an actual OZZY concert experience, with a major American tour being planned for 2023.

They've appeared on JIMMY FALLON’s "Clash Of The Cover Bands" on the E CHANNEL earlier this year, and have also appeared in PEOPLE MAGAZINE in the “Best Of Tribute Bands In America.”

ASHTON added, “We have two great new agents working with us now: ADAM MICHAELS of AVENUE OF THE STARS in LOS ANGELES, and DEAN SWETT of PARAMOUR GROUP in NEILLSVILLE, WI. PARAMOUR GROUP is the exclusive agent for "KILLER QUEEN" the biggest tribute band, worldwide.”

Contact JACK ASHTON at ASHTON ROCKS MANAGEMENT here.





