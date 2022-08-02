Vin Scully (photo: MLB)

The worlds of baseball and broadcasting are mourning the loss of iconic LOS ANGELES DODGERS, and before that, BROOKLYN DODGERS, broadcaster VIN SCULLY at age 94.

According to ESPN, DODGERS President/CEO STAN KASTEN announced, "We have lost an icon. VIN SCULLY was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the DODGERS. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, SANDI. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. VIN will be truly missed."

ESPN added, “SCULLY served as the DODGERS' broadcaster for 67 years, including an eight-year stretch in BROOKLYN before the franchise relocated to LOS ANGELES in 1958. His stint with the Dodgers was the longest time spent by a sports broadcaster with any one team.”

