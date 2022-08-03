Sold

MARCUS JAEGER's HEART OF WISCONSIN MEDIA, LLC is selling Oldies WFHR-A-W248DE and Classic Country WIRI (COUNTRY LEGENDS)/WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI to MICHAEL CRUTE and SAGE WEIL's CIVIC MEDIA, INC. for $886,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing. CRUTE has flipped WFHR to News-Talk with his statewide progressive talk format.

In other filings with the FCC, RADIO TROPICAL, INC. is selling Spanish Variety WQBN-A (SUPER Q 1300)/TEMPLE TERRACE-TAMPA, FL to CRISBETO ENTERPRISES CORP. for $850,000 plus an LMA before closing; the deal was originally struck in 2017.

And ALPHA MEDIA LICENSEE LLC's deal to sell six full-power stations and one FM translator in the SAVANNAH-HILTON HEAD area to DICK BROADCASTING CO., INC. OF TENNESSEE has shown up in a refiling; the sale is the second portion of a 20 station deal for $19.5 million initially filed in 2017 that included stations in GREENVILLE/NEW-BERN, NC and MYRTLE BEACH, SC. The stations included in the current filing are Regional Mexican WHHW-A-W241CV (LA PANTERA 96.1) and Active Rock WFXH-F (ROCK 106.1)/HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC; Classic Hits WRWN (REWIND 107.9)/PORT ROYAL, SC; Country WUBB (BOB 106.9)/BLUFFTON, SC; Top 40 WGCO (HOT 98.3)/MIDWAY, GA; and Classic Hip Hop WXYY (G100.1)/RINCON, GA, all of which have been operated by DICK since 2017.

« back to Net News