Registration Open For Feb 22-24, 2023

#HAPPENS has announced that registration is open for its 10th Annual Live And In-Person Rock and Alternative curated new music experience on FEBRUARY 22-24, 2023 in LAS VEGAS.

The "music.community.discovery" event brings together radio programmers, label and streaming executives, culture-tastemakers, artists, and brands.

Early-bird industry and radio registrations are now open. Click here.

« back to Net News