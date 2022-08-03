-
#HAPPENS Sets 2023 10th Annual Rock And Alternative Event In Las Vegas
by Shawn Alexander
August 3, 2022 at 7:12 AM (PT)
#HAPPENS has announced that registration is open for its 10th Annual Live And In-Person Rock and Alternative curated new music experience on FEBRUARY 22-24, 2023 in LAS VEGAS.
The "music.community.discovery" event brings together radio programmers, label and streaming executives, culture-tastemakers, artists, and brands.
