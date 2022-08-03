Jenn & Bus

JENN & BUS (JENN RYAN and KEVIN BARNHART) have stepped down from their morning show post at NEW SOUTH RADIO Top 40 WYOY (Y101)/JACKSON, MS. RYAN was also APD at the station.

NEW SOUTH RADIO/JACKSON Market Mgr. BOB LAWRENCE commented, "We are truly saddened to see them go. They became family over the past couple of years and they were riding really high in the ratings! JENN got that calling to help people through a yet, undisclosed charitable non-profit. They’ll be tough to replace but find a new show we must."

LAWRENCE added, "If you’re frustrated with the 'corporate radio thing' and watching the industry you love filled with syndicated, non-local programming, this could be the opportunity for you! If you have a morning show you’re ready to bring to a family-owned company that believes in local talent, we want to hear from you!"

The station is looking for an existing team or one that they can help build. Rush your package to PD MATT MONY at matt.mony@digiostrategies.com.

« see more Net News