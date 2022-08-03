Lowe

GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WGKB-A-W269DL (101.7 THE TRUTH)/MILWAUKEE host TORY LOWE walked the 80 miles from MILWAUKEE to CHICAGO over a four day period last weekend (THURSDAY through SUNDAY) for the 7th Annual Stop the Violence Peace Walk.

LOWE said: “It is important for us to build a bridge between MILWAUKEE and CHICAGO, open the lines of communication, and bring awareness to the violence that plagues our communities.”

GM CHERIE HARRIS added, “As a station, we support the efforts of our on-air personalities in their leadership and volunteerism that makes a positive impact in MILWAUKEE’s Black Community.”

« see more Net News