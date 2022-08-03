Lineup Announced

The Inaugural WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FESTIVAL set for LAS VEGAS OCTOBER 20th and 21st has released its lineup. BLACK FLAG, MADBALL, and SECONDHAND SERENADE are set to headline along with EVERY AVENUE and more than 50 bands across two outdoor stages and one indoor stage over both days. Following each day of the festival, there will be an official afterparty indoors in collaboration with COME AS YOU ARE EVENTS with guest DJ sets and surprise performances from musicians including SOCIAL ORDER, CHRIS DONOTHON (THE MEDIC DROID), ALESANA AND MICHAEL VAMPIRE (VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE).

Co-Founder WILLIAM WENZ said, “Through the power of the internet, what started only as a humble meme has blossomed into such a beautiful lineup of artists both big and small. Defying even our own expectations, it has been a joy for us and the fans to watch the WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY festival grow into a delicious piece of history!”

Co-Founder MAL LEVY added, “This festival is all about bringing people together--merging amazing legacy acts with the next generation. We quite literally went from a meme to a dream, and now an epic reality that is WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY. This is our gift to you!”

Check out the full line up and ticket info here.

