New Publishing Division

ONERPM has launched a new global publishing service, ONE PUBLISHING, that allows songwriters and publishers (copyright owners) to administer catalogs and collect publishing royalties from around the world in an easy and transparent way. Over the last three years, ONERPM has directly partnered with collection societies all over the world, and in doing so has minimized intermediaries which, as a result, puts more money in the pockets of songwriters.

ONERPM is now present in 33 cities and 29 countries, and ONE PUBLISHING is being rolled out in all of its territories. The service is available to both ONERPM’s premium distributed artists and labels as well as DIY accounts that meet certain criteria.

At the helm of ONERPM’s publishing arm is DIEGO MALDONADO, who previously served as Country Manager/COLOMBIA for the past 7 years, overseeing a staff of 40 and leading the company to grow to a market share of 20%. MALDONADO will continue to report to ONERPM CEO EMMANUEL ZUNZ in his new capacity.

MALDONADO said, “I am honored to develop this new publishing initiative. We truly believe in creating better solutions for musicians and with this powerful product we’re raising the standards and closing an important gap for songwriters and artists all over.”

ZUNZ added, “The launch of ONE PUBLISHING marks a milestone for our company as we consolidate our position as a leading independent and truly global music company. The service is in line with our mission to be a full-service and modern music company that works tirelessly to create more value for creators.”

