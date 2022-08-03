McCollister

HALEY McCOLLISTER has been promoted to Pres. of MESSINA TOURING GROUP’s NASHVILLE office, where she will continue to oversee operations. She is a 12-year veteran of the company.

She spearheads NORTH AMERICAN touring for ED SHEERAN and THE LUMINEERS, and has played an integral role in promoting TAYLOR SWIFT’s touring since McCOLLISTER joined the company in 2010.

“I knew HALEY was going to be a superstar from the day I hired her,” said CEO LOUIS MESSINA. “I asked her what she wanted to be, and she said she wanted my job. Twelve years later, she is knocking on that very door. We want MTG to have a big presence in NASHVILLE, and I can’t think of anyone better to lead the way.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to collaborate more closely with the NASHVILLE managers, agents and artists who’ve been part of our success and to continue to build new relationships across the industry,” said McCOLLISTER. “I’m grateful to have found such a special place to put down roots and grow my family, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to do the same with the MTG office.”

« see more Net News