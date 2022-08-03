Debuts Today

EMINEM's new greatest hits album "Curtain Call 2" is being celebrated on a new seven episode SIRIUSXM SHADE 45 series and podcast hosted by EMINEM's longtime manager PAUL ROSENBERG. "PAUL POD: CURTAIN CALL 2" debuts TODAY (8/3) at 9p (ET) on SHADE 45 and an extended version will be distributed as a podcast.

“This podcast gives a look inside the making of the albums from the last 15 years of EMINEM’s career; the processes, struggles and triumphs from some of the key people that made it all happen,” said ROSENBERG. “The guests I talked to share a unique perspective and we were able to pull stories from each other that most people haven’t ever heard before -- for better or worse -- and we didn’t really hold back.”

