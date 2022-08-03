Gold (Photo: Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame ashof.org)

Longtime UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA radio voice ELI GOLD will miss the opening games of the CRIMSON TIDE's 2022 season while battling health issues. GOLD's absence was announced WEDNESDAY (8/3) by rightsholder LEARFIELD CRIMSON TIDE SPORTS MARKETING VP/GM JIM CARABIN.

Football studio host and men's basketball and baseball play-by-play announcer CHRIS STEWART will fill in while GOLD is out, and will also fill in for GOLD as co-host with head coach NICK SABAN on "THE NICK SABAN SHOW" and "HEY, COACH" upon the shows' return on AUGUST 18th. STEWART co-hosts SABAN's weekly regionally-syndicated TV show.

