Fitz Has A New Home

SKYVIEW NETWORKS’ weekend Country countdown show, CT40 WITH FITZ, has relocated from the SEATTLE area and is now broadcasting from the studios of the show’s late founder and longtime host, BOB KINGSLEY, in WEATHERFORD, TX.

Host FITZ shared the news on FACEBOOK, alongside an emotional video in which he takes fans through a tour of the facility on his initial day of broadcasting there, a move he likened to “the first day of school.” Watch for a demonstration of the studio’s special acoustics in the video here.

FITZ shared in his post, “I must be dreaming … Thank YOU for joining me on this journey. CT40 will now originate from BOB KINGSLEY’s original CT40 studios in TEXAS. I hope I’m making BOB proud. This is the place that BOB KINGSLEY built.”

