Bill Heads To Markup

The bill that would let broadcasters and other news publishers jointly negotiate the terms by which social media platforms can repurpose their content has moved to markup by the SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE. The bill, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, is scheduled for markup TOMORROW (8/3) but may be held over until after the upcoming AUGUST recess.

A statement from NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT reads, “The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act levels the playing field between local media outlets and the big tech gate keepers that today leverage their market power to devalue our trusted news and community-focused content. NAB applauds the SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE for scheduling a markup of this important, bipartisan legislation and we thank Senators KLOBUCHAR and KENNEDY, Chairman DURBIN and the bill’s sponsors for their leadership. Broadcasters will continue to work with policymakers to advance this critical legislation.”

