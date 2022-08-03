Restless Road (Photo: Danielle Piazza)

The GRAND OLE OPRY has named RCA NASHVILLE/1021 ENTERTAINMENT's RESTLESS ROAD as the "OPRY NEXTSTAGE" artist for AUGUST. The band will make its "NEXTSTAGE" debut with an OPRY performance on AUGUST 20th.

The "OPRY NEXTSTAGE" artist discovery program spotlights Country music’s rising talent, highlighting one artist per month with featured original content, an OPRY performance and support across the OPRY ENTERTAINMENT platforms, which include the OPRY, RYMAN AUDITORIUM, WSM-A/NASHVILLE, OLE RED and CIRCLE NETWORK.

The program was launched in 2019, and so far this year has highlighted ELVIE SHANE, MORGAN WADE and BRELAND. The two previous "NEXTSTAGE" classes have featured artists PARKER McCOLLUM, LAINEY WILSON, RILEY GREEN and many more.

“We are beyond grateful to be chosen as an 'OPRY NEXTSTAGE' artist," said the band in a joint statement. "Growing up, we watched our Country music heroes perform on the OPRY stage, and that inspired us to keep going and chase our dreams even when it felt impossible. It means the world to us to be recognized by the OPRY family, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a small part of OPRY history.”

