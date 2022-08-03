Will Showcase 100 All-Time Best-Loved TV Theme Songs

THE HISTORY OF ROCK ‘N’ ROLL, narrated by WINK MARTINDALE, will showcase nearly 100 of the all-time best-loved TV theme songs, taken directly from the original television soundtracks this weekend (AUGUST 6th & 7th). Stars like ALAN ALDA (M*A*S*H) and GAVIN MCLEOD (THE LOVE BOAT), RON HOWARD (HAPPY DAYS), PETER GRAVES (MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE) and more will also contribute behind-the-scenes, insightful comments from the shows.

A show statement said, "Most people think of 'hits' as being top-selling tracks, which gain enormous airplay on radio over a period of weeks. After that, those musical gems become golden oldies. However, there’s an entirely different kind of 'hit' that gets burned into our brains not over a few weeks but instead, years. What are those tunes? Of course! They’re the theme songs of decades of favorite TV shows!”

G NETWORKS exclusively syndicates The HISTORY OF ROCK ‘N’ ROLL throughout North America. For more information, visit the G Networks website.





