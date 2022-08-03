Walorski

Rep. JACKIE WALORSKI (R-IN) and two aides were killed in a car accident south of WAKARUSA, IN on WEDNESDAY (8/3). WALORSKI, ST. JOSEPH COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY Chairman and WALORSKI's District Director ZACH POTTS, and Communications Dir. EMMA THOMSON were traveling southbound on INDIANA 19, returning from an appearance at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, when another vehicle traveling northbound crossed the center line and hit their SUV head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, identified as EDITH SCHMUCKER of NAPPANEE, IN, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

WALORSKI, 58, was a former reporter for CBS affiliate WSBT-TV/SOUTH BEND, later working for several nonprofits and founding a Christian ministry in ROMANIA with husband DEAN SWIHART before serving three terms in the INDIANA House of Representatives. She was elected to the U.S. HOUSE in 2012.

Recognizing WALORSKI's work on behalf of broadcasters, NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT issued a statement reading, “NAB is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Rep. WALORSKI and her staffers, ZACHERY POTTS and EMMA THOMPSON. As a former broadcaster, Rep. WALORSKI had a first-hand appreciation for the importance of local radio and television stations to her constituents, and we greatly valued working with her to improve the lives of Indianans and the American people. NAB and broadcasters everywhere extend our deepest sympathies to her loved ones, friends and staff.”

