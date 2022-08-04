New Shows

iHEARTMEDIA is highlighting the debut of a trio of new podcasts this week.

"TONGUR UNBROKEN," hosted by UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA SOUTHEAST Professor of ALASKA Native Languages X'UNEI LANCE TWITCHELL, is posting new episodes every MONDAY; CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD's "HELL OF A WEEK," on his BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK, is a weekly late-night current events and comedy show posting on MONDAYS; and "THE UNTOLD STORIES OF SPORTS IN AMERICA," hosted by UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA Professor MATT ANDREWS, debuts TODAY (8/4).

