Flint & Lee Signing Their Contract (Photo: Facebook)

AUDACY Country KSON/SAN DIEGO has re-signed its morning team, JOHN FLINT and TAMMY LEE to a new, two year deal.

FLINT and LEE, who have been a team for 22 years, have hosted KSON’s morning drive since 2011, and previously were morning co-hosts at MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WWQM/MADISON, WI and iHEARTMEDIA Country WMAD/MADISON.

FLINT shares the news, and the signing photo, on FACEBOOK, writing, “I can’t even believe I’ve been in SAN DIEGO for 11 years now. So grateful to have a job that I love. We couldn’t have done it in this insane business that we chose if not for certain people believing in us, starting with Mr. MARK GRANTIN, who paired me up with the person who changed my career. Thanks, dude. You are missed.”

