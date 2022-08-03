Bringing 'Y'All Access' To Market

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE will be the flagship station for COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "Y’All Access With KELLY SUTTON," the three-hour syndicated Country music magazine, starting this weekend, AUGUST 6th. The station will air the program SATURDAY afternoons beginning at 2p (CT), with an additional airing in overnights.

SUTTON has been part of the station's "COFFEE, COUNTRY & CODY" morning show since SEPTEMBER of 2021 (NET NEWS 9/13/21). She launched "Ya'll Access" into syndication in FEBRUARY, 2021 (NET NEWS 2/16/21).

Said WSM Content Dir./GM J. PATRICK TINNELL, “One of the highlights of my year has been having KELLY join our family and become the first full time female announcer at the GRAND OLE OPRY. I cannot think of a better fit for 'Y’All Access' than WSM. This is KELLY’s home, and I know she will continue to entertain and educate an audience that already loves her.”

KELLY added, “I have the world's best jobs, talking to Country stars and introducing them on the GRAND OLE OPRY. 'Y’All Access' takes the highlights of what I do all week long and packages them up for Country music fans from coast to coast. And now I’m even more excited to expand our audience by adding our NASHVILLE flagship station for everyone listening around the world on the official WSM app.”

This three-hour show, programmed by SILVERFISH MEDIA President PATRICK THOMAS, consulted by BECKY BRENNER of ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER and produced by JOYCE RIZER, is now in more than 25 markets.

Stations interested in finding out more can contact DOUG INGOLD at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS at dingold@compassmedianetworks.com.

