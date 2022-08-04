Cerda

ENTRAVISION has promoted EVP/Marketing & Insights KARINA CERDA to the newly created position of EVP/Global Marketing. CERDA will head up ENTRAVISION's collective global marketing strategies.

ENTRAVISION Chairman and CEO WALTER ULLOA commented, "We are very excited to announce KARINA’s appointment to this important, new role. KARINA is a natural leader and has been a great asset to ENTRAVISION for more than eight years. KARINA’s appointment is part of our Company’s long-term growth strategy as we continue to expand our operations and marketing footprint. Today, ENTRAVISION serves more than 7,000 clients in over 35 countries worldwide. KARINA will be an important part of our expansion effort, working closely with each of our global businesses on branding, messaging, sales and training to promote efforts that will ultimately benefit all of ENTRAVISION’s stakeholders."

CERDA added, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take on this newly expanded role at ENTRAVISION. We are experiencing exciting growth here at ENTRAVISION, and I am proud to be part of the team that is so diligently working to expand our global image, digital footprint and leadership position within our target markets. I look forward to building upon our stellar and passionate global marketing organization by further connecting our unique portfolio of brands to our customers, not just locally, but also to each of our new international divisions. Together we will take our brand, marketing and client services to even greater heights."

