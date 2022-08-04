Credit Extended

EAST WEST BANK has extended LIVEONE's $7 million secured revolving credit facility through JUNE 2024. The credit line bears interest at prime plus 0.5%.

LIVEONE Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN said, "We appreciate our relationship with EAST WEST BANK and the confidence they are showing by extending the term of the credit facility, which increases our financial flexibility and liquidity. Additionally, the low interest rate is a testament to our improving financial position and creditworthiness."

