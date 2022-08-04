Political Revenues Rise

A big jump in political advertising revenue and growth in digital revenue helped offset a slump in core advertising revenue at NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, which saw second quarter 2022 net revenue rise 10% year-over-year to $1.245 billion and net income grow 13.4% to $226.5 million. Political revenue jumped 920% to $86.7 million, while core ad revenue fell 2.5% to $413 million and digital revenue rose 20.2% to $88.2 million. The company does not break out results from its sole radio property, News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO.

NEXSTAR also signed Chairman/CEO PERRY A. SOOK to a contract extension, adding three years to take SOOK's deal through MARCH 31, 2026 at a base salary of $3 million per year plus bonuses and automatic one-year renewals.

