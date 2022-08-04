Up In Q2

Second quarter 2022 revenue at BELL MEDIA rose 8.7% year-over-year to C$821 million, with F1 CANADIAN GRAND PRIX coverage and digital growth leading the way. The company did not disclose radio results in its financial release but did note "stronger radio and out of home advertiser demand as the COVID recovery continues." Adjusted EBITDA for the division was up 5.6% to C$226 million.

Parent BCE INC. saw operating revenues rise 2.9% to C$5.9 billion, but net earnings fell 10.9% to C$654 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.6% to $2.6 billion.

