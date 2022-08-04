New Deal Done

CONCORD has purchased NATIVE TONGUE MUSIC PUBLISHING. With the purchase of the Australasian music publisher, CONCORD is establishing CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING ANZ, based in MELBOURNE.

The new regional division will be headed by JAIME GOUGH as Managing Director, while sister CHELSEA GOUGH serves as SVP. The siblings have been running NATIVE TONGUE since the semi-retirement of their father and company founder CHRIS GOUGH in 2014.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.

