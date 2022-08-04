Page

Veteran sports host JASON PAGE is joining the lineup at SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK, with "THE CASH-IN WITH JASON PAGE" set to debut SEPTEMBER 5th 10p-1a (ET). The show, produced with PAGE's DECIBEL 88 production company, will offer talk on sports betting and fantasy sports with listeners offered the chance to win prizes as well.

“Every segment, our goal will be to entertain and inform,” said PAGE, the former NBC SPORTS RADIO, SIRIUSXM, BLEAV PODCAST NETWORK, and ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK host and MSNBC commentator. “Our aim is to be a companion to the games our listeners are watching. Turn the sound down and hang out with us for the fastest three hours in all of sports radio.”

“JASON is a true star in the industry,” said SPORTSMAP parent GOW MEDIA CEO DAVID GOW. “He’s an inspiring talent and we are thrilled he’s joining the network!”

“JASON PAGE is a wonderful addition to our lineup,” said GOW MEDIA COO and SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK PD CRAIG LARSON. “His ability to combine thought provoking topics and humorous anecdotes make for must listen radio.”

