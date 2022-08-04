Accredited

MEDIA MONITORS has earned continuation of its accreditation by the MEDIA RATING COUNCIL for U.S. radio and TV spot data. The company has been accredited since 2008 for radio and since 2017 for TV.

Pres./CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI said, “The standards MRC holds are core to our company’s values and expectations. Quality data delivered accurately and timely are the cornerstones at MEDIA MONITORS. Being awarded MRC accreditation is an incredible accomplishment and shows our commitment as the leader in local media monitoring.”

MRC Exec. Dir./CEO GEORGE W. IVIE said, “We congratulate MEDIA MONITORS for continuing to meet the rigorous requirements needed to achieve MRC accreditation. The accredited spot data fills an important role in the radio and television advertising marketplaces, and data users can be confident it meets MRC’s standards.”

