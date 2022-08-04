Voillemot

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has promoted SVP/Corporate Development & Strategy FRÉDÉRIC VOILLEMOT to CFO/EVP of Business Development for AFRICA, MIDDLE EAST & ASIA (AMEA). VOILLEMOT will be based in LONDON and will report to EVP/Market Development ADAM GRANITE and will work alongside EVP/CFO/Pres. of Operations BOYD MUIR and EVP/Controller PHILIPPE FLAGEUL.

GRANITE said, “FRED is a highly respected and experienced member of UMG’s global finance team, where he has overseen significant acquisitions that have helped shape the company’s business strategy. In my dealings with FRED over the years, I have witnessed his intelligence, leadership, strategic acumen and his tenaciousness and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him as a central member of my team.”

VOILLEMOT said, “I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter, where I’ll be able to leverage my experience to further develop UMG’s high growth markets and work with the excellent teams that Adam has already assembled to capitalize on the extraordinary breadth of opportunities in those regions. I am incredibly proud of my tenure leading UMG’s Corporate Development & Strategy and my U.S. and LONDON teams. I am thankful for the support of BOYD and PHILIPPE and that we will continue to work closely together in my new role.”

