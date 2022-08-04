Stach

In this week's "BEYOND THE 615" Column, the second part of a two-parter, ALL ACCESS' TODD STACH gives some helpful tips for content creators on the most common mistake that radio shows, podcasts, and videos make when they start talking.



STACH writes, "Many content creators have the camera pointed in the wrong direction. If you begin your on-air break, social media post, video, or podcast with the words 'we' or 'I', you have the camera pointed in the wrong direction."



Find out how to make a simple correction and capture your audience's attention here.

