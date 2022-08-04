-
WWWZ (Z93 Jamz)-WMGL (Magic 107.3)/Charleston, SC Hold '5th Annual 843 Day' To Collect Back-To-School Supplies
by Sam Weaver
August 4, 2022 at 7:51 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CUMULUS MEDIA Urban WWWZ (Z93 JAMZ) and R&B WMGL (MAGIC 107.3)/CHARLESTON, SC are holding their “5TH ANNUAL 843 DAY” TODAY (8/4) to help collect school supplies for LOWCOUNTRY children.
All day through midnight (ET), both stations are giving away backpacks with a new CHROMEBOOK inside and a $25 gift card. The stations have also partnered with CHARLESTON non-profit ISERVEWITHJOY to collect community donations of school supplies at a live broadcast from 3-5p (ET) at PARK CIRCLE CREAMERY. Between 3-7p (ET), school supplies will continue to be collected, gas cards and a pair of BEATS earbuds will be given away, and free ice cream will be served to the first 100 people that come to the collection event.