Back To School In Charleston, SC

CUMULUS MEDIA Urban WWWZ (Z93 JAMZ) and R&B WMGL (MAGIC 107.3)/CHARLESTON, SC are holding their “5TH ANNUAL 843 DAY” TODAY (8/4) to help collect school supplies for LOWCOUNTRY children.

All day through midnight (ET), both stations are giving away backpacks with a new CHROMEBOOK inside and a $25 gift card. The stations have also partnered with CHARLESTON non-profit ISERVEWITHJOY to collect community donations of school supplies at a live broadcast from 3-5p (ET) at PARK CIRCLE CREAMERY. Between 3-7p (ET), school supplies will continue to be collected, gas cards and a pair of BEATS earbuds will be given away, and free ice cream will be served to the first 100 people that come to the collection event.

