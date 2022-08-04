Erickson

HALL COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WKLF-A-W244BJ/LAKELAND, FL is rebranding its morning show "MAYHEM IN THE AM" to "POLK COUNTY LIVE." The rebrand comes as LEN ERICKSON celebrates his 10th anniversary as host of the 6-9a (ET) weekday show.

“POLK COUNTY is one of the fastest growing metros in both FLORIDA and the nation,” said HALL COMMUNICATIONS VP/Programming BOB WALKER. “As the station of record for POLK COUNTY, we want our brand to reflect that commitment. LEN’s conversational interview style has made the show a destination for anyone talking about POLK COUNTY. Our new show name reflects that.”

“It’s been great sharing local information with our area over the past 10 years and I feel privileged to be able to continue that with POLK COUNTY LIVE,” said ERICKSON. “I’d like to thank all of the people who helped along the way. I’m honored to be the voice on morning radio that’s talking about what’s happening, and have people tune in to hear about it.”

