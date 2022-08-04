New Dial Locations

CAPITOL BROADCASTING CO. is moving some of its radio formats around the dial in RALEIGH-DURHAM.

The programming of Sports THE BUZZ, fed by WCMC-HD2, is now also airing on WDNC-A, formerly Sports as 620 THE TICKET, and WCLY-A, formerly feeding Triple A THAT STATION, which continues on W239CK and WRAL-HD2. THE BUZZ's former FM translators, W243DK-W257CS, are slated for a new format to debut soon.

The moves were initially reported by RADIO INSIGHT.

