Helping The Community!

The recent and unprecedented flooding in Eastern KENTUCKY devastated the region. The employees of ALPHA MEDIA LOUISVILLE sprang into action to help bring much needed supplies to people affected by the damage.

For several days, listeners were invited to bring essential items to LOUISVILLE METRO HALL, which would then be delivered to the WHITESBURG KENTUCKY MEDICAL CLINIC. Yesterday (8/3), station staffers rolled up their sleeves and got to work. Staging areas were set up for people to bring their donations. Promotions Director CASEY WRINS reports they filled two box trucks, one cargo van, and six pickup trucks worth of general hygiene items.

BEN DAVIS, OM/PD and morning host for ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WDJX (99.7 DJX), broadcast live from the event, and interviewed LOUISVILLE Mayor GREG FISCHER. DAVIS told ALL ACCESS, "Being able to react quickly to the needs of the local community and state is just one of the many things that makes radio great! I'm so proud of our team for dropping everything and teaming up with the Mayor's office to help collect essential items for the flood victims of eastern Kentucky. A true team effort!"





DAVIS (at left); Some Of The Donated Items





« see more Net News