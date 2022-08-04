G2 Ready To Rock!

AMPLIFY & KILPOP are presenting G2-"An Active Rock Gathering" from SEPTEMBER 28-30 in LAS VEGAS at the "host hotel," THE DOWNTOWN GRAND.

The schedule includes the WEDNESDAY night showcase (headliner to be announced shortly) at LARRY FLYNT’s HUSTLER CLUB, the THURSDAY night showcase (headliner to be announced shortly) at HARD ROCK LIVE, and the FRIDAY night showcase (headlined by GODSMACK) at THE DOLLAR LOAN CENTER ARENA.

G2 will also have “Late Night Lounges” at the hotel on both WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY nights, and a Bowling Party at RED ROCK LANES on THURSDAY afternoon.

Radio can register here, with Industry registration here. For the complete schedule and more info, click HERE.

