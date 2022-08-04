Nick Lobel (Photo: Pinterest)

NASHVILLE-based producer, songwriter and engineer NICK LOBEL is joining independent LOS ANGELES and NASHVILLE-based publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS.

As an engineer, LOBEL has worked on projects for HARRY STYLES, SAM SMITH, MEGHAN TRAINOR, THE HEAD AND THE HEART and others. He is currently in the studio writing and producing with CAM her forthcoming third LP, and PATRICK MARTIN for his GLASSNOTE RECORDS debut.

PRESCRIPTION SONGS Producer TYLER JOHNSON said, “Having spent many years making records with NICK, he’s the type of creative who is consistently providing solutions to the myriad of problems that often arise in the creative process. His wide range of skills and drive make him a potent force for both starting and finishing records; something I know will be utilized by many artists looking to find their voice in this industry.”

PRESCRIPTION SONGS Senior A&R Team’s CHRIS MARTIGNAGO said, “This feels like years in the making and like we’re just getting started at the same time. NICK has a gift for capturing the human spirit in songs and that was obvious to me from day one of meeting him. Getting to continue building on what NICK and TYLER have already accomplished together is truly a dream.”

LOBEL said, “I am beyond thrilled to join the PRESCRIPTION family and continue building on the momentum that we’ve established. There are few people that I admire more than TYLER and CHRIS. Their passion, integrity and commitment to the highest artistic bar is unparalleled. They have both added immense value to my career and given me countless opportunities to grow and expand my skill set. Working with TYLER over the last 6-plus years has been a masterclass not only in songwriting and production, but in navigating this industry and building a dynamic creative community. I’m grateful to have this team in my corner and excited to get to work!”

